Euro 2020: Wales to face world champions France ahead of tournament

Wales will play world champions France in Nice on June 2 in preparation for Euro 2020.
The game will take place at the Stade Allianz Riviera three days before Wales' final warm-up match ahead of the summer's delayed European Championship, at home to Albania in Cardiff.
"The pre-Euro friendlies are currently scheduled to be played behind closed doors," the Football Association of Wales said on announcing the France fixture.
"The FAW will continue to adhere to relevant Government guidelines and supporters will be notified should arrangements change and tickets become available."
This will be Wales' second trip to France in four years. Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud scored in a 2-0 home win in a Paris friendly in November 2017.
Wales start their Euro 2020 campaign against Switzerland in Baku on June 12.
The Dragons remain in the Azerbaijani capital to play Turkey in their second group match on June 16 before facing Italy in Rome four days later.