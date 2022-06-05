Wales vs Ukraine: Rob Page's side must make home advantage count this time after history of World Cup woe

Every Welshman knows the emotion that their opponents will bring into Sunday's Cardiff clash given what is happening in their homeland. Ukraine has now been at war for over 100 days since Russia invaded its territory in February.

When they prepare for their World Cup play-off final, they will have a little extra inspiration in their locker room from a yellow and blue flag sent by soldiers on the frontlines in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, signed with messages.

Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko has spoken of his dream of reaching the World Cup in Qatar later this year and giving the Ukrainian people some richly-deserved feelings of pride and happiness.

But Wales should make no apology to war-torn Ukrainians were they to deny them their World Cup dream, writes Geraint Hughes.

'World Cup failure brings most fans out in a cold sweat'

Image: Brian Flynn in action against Scotland in 1978

Over the course of the weekend, Wales are having to find a balance where they welcome their Ukrainian guests, enforce solidarity and friendship yet when kick-off arrives concentrate on one thing and one thing only - winning a football match.

For Wales have been dreaming for an extremely long time about playing at a World Cup. Memories of Wales at the 1958 tournament are held by a dwindling few such has been the lengthy passing of time.

Yet Wales have had opportunities, good opportunities to qualify for a World Cup in years since '58. They have been a game away on several occasions and those occasions have all left a mark on Welsh football history - none good.

Image: Kenny Jackett during the 1985 loss to Scotland

I won't dwell for too long on events from 1977, 1985 and 1993. Just mentioning those years will bring most Wales supporters out in a cold sweat.

In '77 the referee in the game between Wales and Scotland got 'confused'. He mistook Scotland's Joe Jordan's arm for a Welsh players arm, pointed to the penalty spot and Scotland advanced to Argentina '78.

Seven years later the two countries meet again, this time in Cardiff.

Wales need to win, Scotland need a draw to qualify for Mexico '86. At 81 minutes Wales are leading 1-0, then the ball strikes Wales midfielder David Phillips' arm.

It's one of those penalty shouts which can go either way, it went Scotland's and Davie Cooper beat Neville Southall to send Scotland off to Mexico.

That night was pretty horrific for the Scots despite their positive result as legendary manager Jock Stein passed away in the Scotland changing room. A night to forget.

Then in 1993, Romania come to the old Cardiff Arms Park, Wales need a win. At 1-1, Wales this time are awarded a penalty.

Paul Bodin strikes the ball with pace and some venom, but instead of bulging the net it ricochets off the crossbar. Oh no, another World Cup, this time USA '94 has gone from Wales' grasp.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joe Morrell says Wales are full of confidence and belief ahead of their World Cup play-off final and feels they are 'good enough to beat anybody'

'Ukraine's motivation is clear, compelling and obvious'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wales defender Ben Davies believes the fact Ukraine are putting a team out to compete for World Cup qualification is incredible despite the conflict in their country, but says it won't affect how his side will play against them

And so to 2022. Wales reach FIFA's World Cup play-off final with some aplomb. Ukraine await in a final that Wales host with home advantage and with overwhelming support inside the ground.

Outside of Wales, the support will doubtless be for Ukraine given the obvious turmoil in their land.

There isn't a huge amount to go at with head-to-head matches between Wales and Ukraine. The countries have only met three times, but it is Ukraine who hold the upper hand having never suffered defeat by Wales.

Two draws and a victory with the only previous meeting in Wales 20 years ago, that game ended 1-1 with Wales manager Robert Page playing that day.

Image: Wales are bidding to reach their first World Cup since 1958

FIFA rankings suggest Wales are the better side at 18th in the world with Ukraine at 27. Does that tell us anything?

I believe not, but with home advantage Wales would certainly take that statistical advantage - the shame from a Welsh perspective is that statistics are on paper and football is played out on grass!

Most observers, partisan and neutral, agree that the match whether lasting 90 or 120 minutes will be close.

Ukraine's motivation for victory is clear, compelling and obvious, but on this occasion after numerous near misses spanning 64 years, the motivation for Wales is very clear for them as well.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Schalke winger Rabbi Matondo says spirits and confidence are high among the Wales squad

How to follow

Image: Wales vs Ukraine is live on Sky Sports

As well as watching the match live on Sky Sports, you will also be able to follow our live blog across the Sky Sports App and website, where we will have free in-game clips of all the goals and key moments, and free highlights shortly after full-time.