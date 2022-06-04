Wales reporter notebook: How Rob Page sets up offensive weapons key to overcoming final World Cup hurdle

Sunday's game with Ukraine is a chance for Wales to get to a World Cup for the first time in 64 years and in doing so exorcise some ghosts of near misses in 1977, 1985 and 1993, writes Sky Sports News senior reporter Geraint Hughes....

Wales manager Robert Page has a few headaches to resolve ahead of kick-off against Ukraine. Fortunately it has nothing to do with any injury concerns within the Wales squad.

Every player at his disposal is fit, although whether they are match fit for 90 minutes or even 120 minutes nobody quite knows.

I think Wales' defence pretty much picks itself, the area of debate is exactly how Page sets up his attacking threats. Does he begin the game against Ukraine as he did against Austria in the semi-final?

That is with Harry Wilson playing and linking with Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Dan James or does he bring back Kieffer Moore into a starting role now that the Bournemouth striker is fully fit again?

He missed the game against Austria due to injury. The option of Moore is obvious, he is an intimidating physical presence for any defence, he can also hold up the ball pretty well and that can be useful in bringing in the likes of Ramsey and Bale.

It also won't be lost on any of Wales' backroom staff who have analysed Ukraine that their goalkeeper against Scotland on Wednesday perhaps wasn't the most secure in certain situations!

Page has other options now as well, Brennan Johnson's form for Nottingham Forest has elevated him into the reckoning. As far as Ukraine will be concerned he's a bit of an unknown quality which for Wales is a great thing to utilise if they need. It's an option for Page or to be more accurate another forward option.

Wales have some strength in depth with attacking formations which if the game is tight will come in very, very handy.

Defensively it's perhaps an easier selection. Ben Davies has been a mainstay of Tottenham's defence under Antonio Conte and is a key senior figure for Wales.

Although Davies' Tottenham team-mate Joe Rodon hasn't had as many minutes on the pitch at Spurs as he'd like, he's very fit. Rodon told me so much earlier this week. He said Conte's training regime is unbelievable, really full on and very hard, but it pays dividends as Rodon is in great shape. As is Ethan Ampadu.

His loan from Chelsea to Venezia in Serie A has witnessed further maturity and he can literally play anywhere. Centre-back, right-back, holding midfield, I bet he could do a stint up front as well!

With Conor Roberts and Neco Williams surely shoo-ins at wing-back it's about as strong a side as possible for Wales. With the backing of the crowd inside the Cardiff City Stadium it's another small margin gain that Wales hope to draw on.

Another plus from the week leading up to the final is how Wales' effective 2nd XI played against a very strong Poland side on Wednesday in Wroclaw.

A lot of watchers were fearful that Poland would maul Wales and inflict a heavy defeat which however you spun would not be great for morale even if it didn't involve many players likely to feature against Ukraine.

Instead Wales left Wroclaw with smiles on their faces, a lot of younger players gaining confidence and belief.

Wales are under no illusions that Ukraine are a very good side. They won't take them lightly, they'll know that for periods of the game Ukraine will have controlled possession.

Patience will be needed along with the ability to take that potentially golden opportunity when it comes to score. It's going to be a close game.

Both sides want to win not just to get to a World Cup, for Ukraine it's obvious given the tragic events in their country and the boost any Ukraine victory gives the nation.

For Wales, it's the chance to get to a World Cup for the first time in 64 years and in doing so exorcise some ghosts of near misses in 1977, 1985 and 1993 where Wales somehow fell at the final hurdle.

