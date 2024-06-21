Rob Page sacked by Wales after country's failure to qualify for Euro 2024

The Football Association of Wales has terminated head coach Rob Page's contract following the country's failure to qualify for Euro 2024.

Page, who had over two years left on the contract he signed in September 2022 after guiding Wales to their first World Cup since 1958, spent four years in charge, initially being given the role on an interim basis in November 2020 after taking over from Ryan Giggs.

The 49-year-old was then appointed permanently in September 2022 after the World Cup play-off final victory over Ukraine three months earlier - although they have since won only five times in 22 games since - and oversaw the team at two major tournaments.

Page took Wales to Euro 2020, where he led them to the last 16 of that Covid-delayed tournament, and the 2022 World Cup.

Wales lost a Euro 2024 play-off final to Poland on penalties in March, before they were beaten 4-0 by Slovakia in a friendly after drawing with Gibraltar in June.

Page was booed by Wales fans following that thrashing in Slovakia, while there were more calls for him to quit after the goalless draw with Gibraltar, opponents ranked 203rd in the world.

Despite being non-competitive fixtures in which Wales were without several senior players, the pressure had been steadily growing on Page over the past 18 months.

Wales' poor performance at the 2022 World Cup followed by the failure to qualify for Euro 2024 built up a loud anti-Page lobby on social media, which then turned into dissent from the stands.

Page was defiant after the Gibraltar draw in Portugal, insisting that he was focused on the "long-term plan" and blooding young players ahead of this autumn's Nations League campaign and the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

But the 49-year-old's tone was downbeat after Wales were then dismantled in Slovakia and said his mood was "low".

FA Wales chief football officer Dave Adams has thanked Page for his work with the team from U21 level to senior level.

"I would like to thank Rob for his work with the Association over the last seven years, firstly as the U21s head coach and then onto the role of Cymru head coach," Adams said in a statement.

"Rob's work has delivered success reaching the round of 16 at Euro 2020 and qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and during his period we also integrated 18 pathway players into the senior squad. As we move forward this experience will support our objective to consistently qualify our men's national team to major tournaments."

Image: Page with Gareth Bale after guiding Wales to the 2022 World Cup for the first time since 1958

Noel Mooney, FAW chief executive, added: "On behalf of myself and the entire FAW, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Rob for his commitment and dedication to his roles for the national teams.

"Under Rob Page's leadership, our Cymru men's team has achieved significant milestones and victories which have created many incredible memories for our nation, most notably our first World Cup in 64 years."

"We remain focused on our FAW value of 'Excellence' and look forward to the opportunities for our national teams and Welsh Football."

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey paid tribute to Page.

The Cardiff player said on X, formerly known as Twitter: "It has been a journey we can all be proud of from the euros to taking Wales to a World Cup for the first time since 58.

"I personally just want to thank you for all you have done for me. You have been a privilege to work with, a gentleman and true family man.

"Myself and the team will forever be grateful for your guidance. These past few years are years we will treasure. Thank you, Rambo."

Who next for Wales - could Keane be the man to replace Page?

Analysis by Sky Sports News senior reporter Geraint Hughes:

"Roy Keane's name has been around as there was this rather unsavoury moment last year during qualifying for the Euros when Page turned up for a press conference and all his coaches were there because it had been reported that the FAW chief executive Noel Mooney had been looking to replace Page and Keane was one of those names that appeared then.

"It did not go down well with the players and Ben Davies, the Spurs defender who was captaining the side then, did a press conference and said the players 100 per cent categorically stood behind Page and he pretty much said the players were not happy with the way that was handled by the chief executive.

"However, that was back in September and October of last year and now is now and Keane is clearly a name the chief executive has clearly looked at in the past.

"There was a Welsh manager who was available until his appointment by Leicester on Thursday - Steve Cooper. The former Nottingham Forest manager is a proud Welshman and I'm certain that had he not taken that Leicester job in the Premier League, his name would have been out there today.

"But Wales will have to get someone in place before September and the Nations League and then you have qualifying for the 2026 World Cup and there will be a greater number of teams in that, so there will be huge expectation not just for Wales to be in the mix for qualifying, but for Wales to actually qualify for that."

Bellamy or Henry for Wales? | Earnshaw on Page's successor

Meanwhile, former Wales international Robert Earnshaw has also given his verdict on who could replace Page as the new Wales boss...