Rob Page sacked by Wales after country's failure to qualify for Euro 2024

The Football Association of Wales has terminated head coach Rob Page's contract following the country's failure to qualify for Euro 2024.

Page spent four years in charge, initially being given the role on an interim basis in November 2020.

The 49-year-old was then appointed permanently in September 2022 and oversaw the team at two major tournaments.

Page took Wales to Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup, which was their first appearance at the tournament since 1958.

Wales lost a Euro 2024 play-off final to Poland on penalties in March, before they were beaten 4-0 by Slovakia in a friendly this month after drawing with Gibraltar.

FA Wales chief football officer Dave Adams thanked Page for his work with the team from U21 level to senior level.

"I would like to thank Rob for his work with the Association over the last seven years, firstly as the U21s head coach and then onto the role of Cymru head coach," Adams said in a statement.

"Rob's work has delivered success reaching the round of 16 at Euro 2020 and qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and during his period we also integrated 18 pathway players into the senior squad. As we move forward this experience will support our objective to consistently qualify our men's national team to major tournaments."

Image: Page with Gareth Bale after guiding Wales to the 2022 World Cup for the first time since 1958

Noel Mooney, FAW chief executive, added: "On behalf of myself and the entire FAW, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Rob for his commitment and dedication to his roles for the national teams.

"Under Rob Page's leadership, our Cymru men's team has achieved significant milestones and victories which have created many incredible memories for our nation, most notably our first World Cup in 64 years."

"We remain focused on our FAW value of 'Excellence' and look forward to the opportunities for our national teams and Welsh Football."

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey paid tribute to Page.

The Cardiff player said on X, formerly known as Twitter: "It has been a journey we can all be proud of from the euros to taking Wales to a World Cup for the first time since 58.

"I personally just want to thank you for all you have done for me. You have been a privilege to work with, a gentleman and true family man.

"Myself and the team will forever be grateful for your guidance. These past few years are years we will treasure. Thank you, Rambo."