Steve Williams: FAW president placed under interim suspension after independent investigation

Steve Williams, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) president, is under an interim suspension after the conclusion of an independent investigation, the governing body has acknowledged.

Williams has confirmed the interim suspension, as well as the fact that he has appealed.

It is understood an independent investigation into Williams has been completed but an independent disciplinary hearing has not yet taken place.

The FAW board, council and staff members were informed of the investigation into Williams, and his impending interim suspension, at the end of last week.

It is believed that, due to Williams' seniority, he will receive a hearing in front of an independent committee - although no date has been set.

As president, Williams oversees the running of Welsh football at all levels and was involved in the process to sack Rob Page last month.

Neither the FAW or Williams provided Sky Sports News with information around the nature of the investigation when approached.