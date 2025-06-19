Wales Women's Euro 2025 squad: Jess Fishlock and Sophie Ingle included in 23-player squad

Sophie Ingle has been named in Wales’ 23-player squad for Euro 2025 having not played since suffering an ACL injury last September.

The 33-year-old midfielder suffered the setback during a pre-season friendly and missed all of Chelsea's treble-winning season.

Ingle returned to full training at the beginning of the month and her inclusion comes as a significant boost ahead of Wales' first major tournament.

Wales' record appearance holder and goalscorer Jess Fishlock has also been included. The 38-year-old, who plays for Seattle Reign, has scored 47 times in 161 matches for her country.

Angharad James will captain the squad and is one of four players to have played over 100 times along with Ingle, Fishlock and Everton's Hayley Ladd.

Wales squad for Euro 2025

Goalkeepers: Olivia Clark (Leicester), Safia Middleton-Patel (Man Utd), Poppy Soper (Unattached).

Defenders: Hayley Ladd (Everton), Gemma Evans (Liverpool), Ella Powell (Bristol City), Rhiannon Roberts (Unattached), Ceri Holland (Liverpool), Lily Woodham (Seattle Reign), Esther Morgan (Sheffield United), Ffion Morgan (Bristol City).

Midfielders: Josie Green (Crystal Palace), Angharad James (Seattle Reign), Lois Joel (Newcastle), Charlie Estcourt (DC Power), Carrie Jones (IFK Norrkoping), Jess Fishlock (Seattle Reign), Alice Griffiths (Unattached), Sophie Ingle (Unattached).

Forwards: Kayleigh Barton (Unattached), Hannah Cain (Leicester), Rachel Rowe (Southampton), Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace).

Key dates for Wales at Euro 2025

Wilkinson's side will begin the tournament in Lucerne against the Netherlands on Saturday July 5, before travelling to St Gallen to face France on Wednesday July 9 and England on Sunday July 13.

The two top placed sides in the group will then progress to the quarter final stage.

Cymru will meet and depart from Cardiff on Sunday June 22 for a week-long training camp in Portugal and they will then arrive in Switzerland on Sunday June 29 where the team will be based will be in Lipperswil and Weinfelden.

The Women's Euros kick off on Wednesday July 2, with the final on Sunday July 27.