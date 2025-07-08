France vs Wales: It's time for the Dragons' performance of a lifetime to keep themselves in Women's Euro 2025

Thankfully every member of the Wales squad and the backroom staff were uninjured, although initially shaken, after their team coach collided with a car en route to training in St Gallen the day before the game against France.

All 23 players dusted themselves down, checked with one another and after manager Rhian Wilkinson decided 'let's go', they altered plans and trained at their base training ground in Weinfelden.

It wasn't planned for, it was a disruption, but being able to react and make good decisions is what Wales did plan for and that's what they are desperately hoping for against France in a game they can't afford to lose otherwise they will depart Euro 2025 after the group stage.

Let's be honest, though, not many expect Wales to get out of Group D. The statisticians gave Wales less than a 10 per cent chance of finishing in the top two places and with that opening defeat against the Netherlands, it is now the proverbial mountain to climb.

Mind you the Euro 2025 slogan is "summit" and Wales sort of took that literally by announcing their Euros squad from the top of Yr Wyddfa, Wales' highest peak, so the link to overcoming obstacles and reaching for the top is already a well-worn path.

If - and 'if' really is the correct word - Wales can get some kind of positive result against France that keeps them in the tournament for now then this will be a performance to remember and savour.

France looked good against England, despite the Lionesses feeling they'd not had the best of nights themselves. Perhaps that's downplaying what a decent outfit the French here in Switzerland are. If they play with the same slickness as they did on Saturday, then Wales will be in for a tough night.

So how can Wales compete? I'll start with an easy observation - if France are off their game a bit or take Wales too lightly, then that will level things up.

Whatever Wales lack in experience and depth playing at this level, if any team slacks off, then what Wales have in abundance is grit, determination and fight. They'll seize on it as the manager will have that plan in her locker.

The chances of France being too far from the levels they reached against England aren't great as they just feel like a team who are in a good place right now.

So for Wales, they'll need more than just being up for a good fight. I think Wales have a decent defensive unit, regardless of whether the former Chelsea and Wales captain Sophie Ingle makes her long-awaited return to the starting XI or not.

They can contain well if they get help from the midfield and if they are asked to get into 'last-ditch' defending, they're not afraid of that either.

An area where they have to get far more play through is the midfield. The transition from the midfield to the flanks or even to a striker hanging on the shoulder of the last defender never caused huge problems for the Dutch defence last weekend.

Wales never really got in behind the Netherlands. Don't get me wrong, they had their moments, but they came from set-pieces and second phase from those.

Wales' mistakes last weekend and the Netherlands' high standards mean Wilkinson and her coaches must have been busy the past few days trying to eliminate the basic errors and lapses in concentration while trying to get another 10 per cent - if not more - out of the players.

If Wales want to mix it at Euros and World Cups, this is now the level and it's getting higher each tournament. A performance of the highest standard - the best of their lifetimes - is required from Wales, probably a 90 minutes unlike they've ever produced.

Every nation seems to get better so Wales have to reach for the stars, or maybe just for now, reach for the highest summit in Switerland and being surrounded by the Alps, that's a pretty tall order.