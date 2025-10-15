Jess Fishlock: Wales Women midfielder announces her international retirement

Wales Women midfielder Jess Fishlock has announced her retirement from international football.

The 38-year-old has played for Wales for almost two decades, becoming their most capped player (165) and all-time goalscorer (48) across both men's and women's football.

She made history this summer as Wales appeared at their first major tournament, competing in Euro 2025 - a long-held dream for Fishlock, who captained the side. She scored their first-ever goal on the big stage against France.

She will bid farewell to Wales on Saturday October 22 when the Dragons play Australia in an international friendly at the Cardiff City Stadium - the city Fishlock was born in and began her career.

In a statement, the Seattle Reign midfielder said: "After 19 years and the most incredible journey of proudly representing my country, I have made the decision that the match against Australia will be my last one in the red of Cymru.

"From kicking my first ball with my brothers in Llanrumney, football has been in my blood. When I had my debut against Switzerland in Kloten in 2006, never did I imagine I would have the honour of representing my Cymru more than 150 times. Every minute was a pleasure, a privilege, and an honour.

"The Euros was the pinnacle of my football career, seeing the dragon on the world stage for the first time will be a memory that will stay with me for a lifetime.

"To all the players and staff, past and present, diolch. It has been an incredible journey. The team has always felt like a family and after all the good and bad times, we finally achieved what we always dreamed of. The seven wise women are now down to five.

"The journey the women's game in Wales has taken has been incredible and things can only continue to grow. I see so many young girls playing football across Wales now, and the future is bright for our country.

"To all that are involved in growing the game at both grassroots and elite level in Wales, it is vital that the support continues to be there, and we don't sit still for one second. Only together we can achieve success.

"The shirt is being passed on in a better place, and that is my biggest achievement of all. I can't wait to see what the future stars of our National Team do with it. I hope you all support them as you supported me, and I can't wait to join you all in the stands and give our team the backing you always do.

"Diolch am bopeth, diolch to my country."

Analysis: It was an 'event' to go and watch Fishlock play

Sky Sports News' Geraint Hughes:

She is a national icon, her achievements on and off the football pitch have made her a well-known figure and one who transcends her sport. Within the women's game few are as well known and respected and her work away from football, especially on LGBTQ+ awareness, has been viewed by many as trailblazing.

Few British female footballers have had the longevity of her career, but also the success. Jess has pretty much been at the pinnacle of the game for a decade and a half, at whatever club she has played for and there have been many not only in England, but France, Australia and of course in the USA.

Her footballing style and ability stand out. She has the natural ability to caress and control a football, her close control is Messi-like, and because of it she appears to be one of those players who just has lots of time on the ball. She doesn't, she just makes it look that way.

Her passion and love for football is something she will doubtless reflect, but perhaps here we can reflect how people who watched her felt about her. She was an 'event' in herself. People wanted to go and see her play, she was so skilful and had the vision to alter matches that is why she has played for so many top clubs.

For her country the respect and love for her grew as she aged and perhaps as Wales Women become a greater force within international football. Jess has said the pinnacle of her career was to represent Wales at last summer's Euros and for many before the tournament and during that is where they may have seen her play in the flesh. They knew and had heard of Jess Fishlock and the great player she was, so people wanted to see for themselves, see her before she stopped playing. It was 'event' to watch her play.

She has done many, many great things for women's sport, women's football and football in general, but to see not just women and girls scramble to get tickets to see her, but also men and boys has been a unique moment to witness. To see girls and boys with 'Fishlock' on the back of their Wales shirts says so much about her.

Those kids and their parents could have had 'Bale' or 'Wilson', 'Davies' et al on their shirts, but they chose Fishlock. I was covering the Wales vs Belgium World Cup qualifier the other night and about 50 yards down to my right were a group of 20-something lads all in their Wales shirts. Two had 'Fishlock' on their backs.

Speaking with Jess she is often quietly spoken and self-deprecating, but keenly aware of her footballing and off-field achievements and just as proud to talk about her family and teammates over the years who have helped her. She was and is that good a player, clearly had she been born Spanish or English she would have achieved more international honours to go with her sizeable domestic success, but for her representing Wales was the best of the lot.

Of her 165 caps so far, many of those games saw hard, hard graft with little reward, but perhaps the journey that culminated last summer at the Euros, and a first major International tournament for her and her country is a fitting finale to an exceptional career.

There's only one Jess Fishlock…