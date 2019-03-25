Oliver Norwood set to miss Northern Ireland's European Qualifiers in June

Oliver Norwood missed Northern Ireland's wins over Estonia and Belarus

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill admits he does not expect Oliver Norwood to be available for their games against Estonia and Belarus in June.

The Sheffield United midfielder was absent from the recent European Qualifier victories against the same two sides in Belfast for 'personal reasons'.

Former Manchester United trainee Norwood has won 57 caps, with only captain Steven Davis having made more appearances than him for Northern Ireland under O'Neill.

But the 27-year-old is unlikely to feature for the return fixtures against Estonia on June 8 and Belarus three days later.

3:30 Highlights of the European Qualifier between Northern Ireland and Belarus Highlights of the European Qualifier between Northern Ireland and Belarus

Norwood is currently attempting to be promoted for a third consecutive season following success with Brighton and Fulham, where he was on loan.

On neither occasion did he get the chance to feature in the Premier League but he has played 36 times for the Blades this season, having joined them on a permanent deal in January after impressing while on loan from Brighton.