Sheffield United and Northern Ireland midfielder Ollie Norwood retires from international football

Oliver Norwood has been capped 57 times by Northern Ireland

Sheffield United and Northern Ireland midfielder Ollie Norwood has announced his retirement from international football.

Norwood, 28, has made 57 appearances for Northern Ireland since making his debut in August 2010 against Montenegro.

"After proudly representing Northern Ireland on 57 occasions, I feel now is the right time to announce my retirement from international football," Norwood said.

"I've enjoyed the highs of a major tournament - being part of the squad in France at Euro 2016 was the proudest point of my international career.

"I would like to thank the manager, Michael O'Neill, for selecting me on so many occasions to represent my country, and also to the players I've played with through the years. We've had some enjoyable times.

"A huge thank you, too, to the GAWA (Green and White Army) for the tremendous support offered through the years. In my opinion, the GAWA really are the best fans in the world and hopefully, the squad can deliver more success for them to enjoy."

Norwood's decision has not been welcomed by Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill, who feels the 28-year-old still has plenty to offer at international level.

"I think he is making a huge mistake. He is only 28 and I've no doubt he could have continued to play club and international football for many years," the Northern Ireland manager insisted.

"Ollie has been a mainstay of our team for the past seven years. I know this was not an easy decision for Ollie to make, however I think his decision is premature. He had the opportunity to leave an incredible legacy at international level and the potential to reach 100 caps.

"Ollie will be a loss to our squad, however we have won our four qualifying games to date (for Euro 2020) in his absence and the squad will continue to progress, and I believe the players in my squad are more than capable of reaching another major tournament."