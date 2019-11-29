Northern Ireland would love to play Euro 2020 games in Dublin

The Aviva Stadium in Dublin could host Northern Ireland games at Euro 2020

The Irish Football Association is “looking forward” to the prospect of group matches in Dublin in Euro 2020, should they qualify through their two play-off games.

Northern Ireland travel to Bosnia and Herzegovina for a one-legged semi-final on March 26 before a potential final against Slovakia or Republic of Ireland at Windsor Park five days later.

Qualification would ensure group games in Ireland's capital city, which has not fazed IFA officials.

"We're looking forward to going to Bosnia," Patrick Nelson, IFA chief executive, told Sky Sports News on the eve of the Euro 2020 draw in Romania.

"We will be confident going there, not over-confident, but we will look to bring the final game back to Belfast.

"In our play-off path, we have the Republic of Ireland. They are one of the Euro 2020 hosts, they're twinned with Bilbao, so we know that we would be in a group with Spain and we would end up playing games in Dublin, if we do qualify. So, we're very much looking forward to that."

Michael O'Neill's future as Northern Ireland manager is yet o be discussed

Michael O'Neill was appointed Stoke manager last month, but will lead Northern Ireland in the play-offs, and the IFA has yet to discuss his future beyond the next two games.

"That's something we haven't discussed with Michael or with Stoke City," Nelson added. "To be honest, it's a bridge that we will cross if, and when, we ever get there. So, let's not worry about that one just yet.

"We've had a fabulous eight years under Michael. The last three campaigns, we have been in excess of our expectations. If we get there, a night in Belfast is going to be tough for anybody."

Northern Ireland would secure a home play-off final if they win in Bosnia & Herzegovina

O'Neill guided Northern Ireland to the last 16 of Euro 2016 in France, their first major tournament in 30 years, and a place in the play-offs for last summer's World Cup in Russia.

The IFA believe their international players are unaffected by O'Neill holding two managerial roles at the same time.

Highlights of Germany's 6-1 win against Northern Ireland in the European Qualifiers.

"I don't think it's having any effect at all," Nelson said. "Michael has been fantastic for us. He's had a good start at Stoke, with two wins from three games. Our squad know him really well. He will be fully focused on Stoke City. Then he will be focused on our games in March.

