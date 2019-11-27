Robert Prosinecki leaves Bosnia & Herzegovina head coach role

Bosnia and Herzegovina finished fourth in their European Qualifier group under head coach Robert Prosinecki

Northern Ireland’s Euro 2020 playoff opponents Bosnia & Herzegovina have parted company with head coach Robert Prosinecki.

The former Portsmouth and Croatia midfielder has left the role after 22 months in charge, having been appointed in January 2018.

Prosinecki guided his side to home and away wins over Northern Ireland in last year's UEFA Nations League but will not have the opportunity to oversee a third victory when the sides meet again in the Balkan country on March 26 2020.

The 50-year-old's replacement is expected to be announced soon.

Bosnia struggled to a fourth-place finish in Group J of the European Qualifiers, behind Italy, Finland and Greece, winning just four of their 10 games.

"An agreement has been reached with Prosinecki to terminate the contract and he is officially no longer the selector of the football 'A' national team of Bosnia & Herzegovina," read a statement from the Secretary General of the Football Federation of Bosnia & Herzegovina [BiH], Adnan Dzemidzic.

"The Executive Board of the BiH Football Federation is due to have a session by the middle of next week."