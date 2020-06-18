Northern Ireland ask UEFA to reconsider switching October Nations League fixtures

Northern Ireland will play three games in seven days in October

The Irish Football Association has asked UEFA to reconsider the switching of Northern Ireland's Nations League games in October.

Supporters lobbied the IFA after Northern Ireland's two fixtures were swapped - their home match against Austria was brought forward three days to August 11, with their game in Norway pushed back to August 14.

Gary McAllister, who is chairman of the Amalgamation of Northern Ireland Supporters Clubs, said: "Although we anticipated some changes the decision to swap the Norwegian and Austrian fixtures is beyond comprehension.

"While we accept that there are no guarantees fans will be admitted, the changes will rule out attendance for most of those who already made travel arrangements."

Northern Ireland will play three games in seven days in October after their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Bosnia and Herzegovina was fixed for Thursday, October 8.

Victory for Northern Ireland will clinch a home final against either Slovakia or the Republic of Ireland on November 12.

Northern Ireland are still searching for a new manager after Michael O'Neill stepped down in April following eight years in charge.