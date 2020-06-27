Ian Baraclough confirmed as new Northern Ireland manager

Ian Baraclough previously managed the Northern Ireland U21s

Ian Baraclough has been appointed as the new manager of Northern Ireland, the Irish Football Association has announced.

The former Motherwell and Scunthorpe manager boss steps up from his role of U21 boss to succeed former head coach Michael O'Neill.

Baraclough's first game in charge will be the UEFA Nations League game away to Romania on September 4, with Norway visiting Belfast three days later.

Northern Ireland face Bosnia & Herzegovina in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final on October 8.

More to follow...