Ukraine Women 1-2 Northern Ireland Women: Simone Magill fires visitors into Euro 2022 play-off first-leg lead

Rachel Furness puts Northern Ireland Women ahead, with Daryna Apanaschenko equalising; Simone Magill scores winner for to take a lead into Tuesday's second leg in Belfast; Northern Ireland could qualify for first major tournament; Gemma Grainger loses first game in charge of Wales

Friday 9 April 2021 20:37, UK

Simone Magill scored Northern Ireland&#39;s winner in their Euro 2022 play-off against Ukraine
Image: Simone Magill scored Northern Ireland's winner in their Euro 2022 play-off first leg against Ukraine (pictured in 2019)

Simone Magill fired Northern Ireland Women to a 2-1 win against Ukraine Women in the first leg of their Women's Euro 2022 play-off.

They got off to a dream start with an away goal from Liverpool midfielder Rachel Furness after only five minutes.

But the hosts drew level in the 22nd minute through a header from Daryna Apanaschenko.

Northern Ireland suffered another blow on the half-hour mark when Furness had to go off injured.

But they grabbed the winner midway through the second half through Everton's Magill to take a lead into Tuesday's second leg in Belfast.

Trending

Should Northern Ireland Women qualify next week, it will be their first appearance at a major finals.

Grainger loses first Wales game

Gemma Grainger lost her first match in charge against Canada
Image: Gemma Grainger lost her first match in charge against Canada

Gemma Grainger's first match in charge of Wales ended in a 3-0 friendly defeat by Canada in Cardiff.

Also See:

Deanne Rose latched onto a through-ball to slot the visitors into the lead after 25 minutes.

Canada, ranked 10th in the world, doubled their advantage just before the hour through Evelyne Viens.

And four minutes later Jessie Fleming found the net from outside the area to wrap up a convincing victory.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get More from Sky Cinema

Get Sky Sports