Ian Baraclough: Northern Ireland manager signs two-year contract extension

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has signed a two-year contract extension.

Baraclough, who initially signed an 18-month contract in June 2020 after Michael O'Neill stepped down, will take charge for the 2022/23 Nations League campaign and the qualifiers for Euro 2024. His contract will be extended again if Northern Ireland qualify for the tournament.

The decision to keep Baraclough in the role comes despite the country's failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

His development of young players, including Liverpool's Conor Bradley, was a factor in convincing the Irish FA that progress is being made.

'We have a great mix of youth and experience and I feel we can continue to grow and develop as a group'

Baraclough said: "I am really happy to have signed this contract. We have a great mix of youth and experience and, coupled with my backroom team, I feel we can continue to grow and develop as a group.

"I want to thank the Irish FA for backing me and the Northern Ireland fans for doing likewise. Those games behind closed doors during the height of the Covid pandemic, both home and away, were harder without them.

"Having them back in numbers puts a spring in everyone's step and I want to acknowledge their support and I hope that more good times are on the horizon."

Irish FA president Conrad Kirkwood welcomed the development, adding: "I'm excited about what Ian is building and I'm already looking forward to the next set of games under his leadership."