Martin O'Neill says the Republic of Ireland have underperformed in 2018

Ireland have won only one game in 2018 under Martin O'Neill

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill admits 2018 has been a disappointing year for his team.

Ireland face Denmark in their final Nations League match on Monday, live on Sky Sports, but are guaranteed to finish bottom of their group regardless of the result in Aarhus.

The Republic have won just once this calendar year and O'Neill conceded it has been far from ideal preparation for the start of the Euro 2020 qualifiers, which get underway in March.

When asked if expected his side to have made more progress this year, O'Neill said: "I would have hoped to, absolutely.

"I would like to have thought we could have found a wee bit more going forward, maybe have got an established goal scorer.

"But it hasn't been. It's certainly been a disappointing year in that aspect, no question about it, and we have to regroup."

Ireland's poor form in the Nations League means they will be seeded in pot three for the Euro 2020 qualifying draw, which will be held in Dublin on December 2.

However, O'Neill is confident his side have enough quality to reach their third consecutive European Championship.

"The bigger picture is the Euro qualifiers," he said. "There is no question about that, regardless of what happens on Monday night and that has always been the case.

"I think we will be ready for it. We were ready for it a couple of years ago. We had a really strong battle to qualify for the Euros and we got through to the play-offs.

"Hopefully some of the players are coming back. I'm hoping one or two of the young lads in and around the scene, who have only played a couple of games, can come through.

"But like everything else, we have to try and score a goal. That would be nice."