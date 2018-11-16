Republic of Ireland players need to look in mirror, says Seamus Coleman

2:01 Seamus Coleman is backing manager Martin O'Neill and says the players are to blame for their poor form Seamus Coleman is backing manager Martin O'Neill and says the players are to blame for their poor form

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman says the players need to "look in the mirror" after their goalless draw with Northern Ireland.

The Republic were booed off the pitch in Dublin after registering just two shots on target and Coleman admits the performance was not acceptable.

He said: "We're all disappointed, we can do all the talking we want in the dressing room, we can do all the talking before the game, I can do all the talking out here and try to say the right things, but the only place we can be better is out there on the pitch for 90 minutes and we weren't good enough.

"We weren't good enough on the ball, making angles for each other, creating chances and that's the honest truth. Our keeper was man of the match and that says it all.

2:00 Highlights of the international friendly between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. Highlights of the international friendly between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

"As professional footballers, as proud Irishmen, we need to be better.

"If you watch us training, if you watch us before the game, we're getting the ball down, we're trying to make things happen but when we go out on the pitch I think we need to help each other a little bit more.

"We all need to analyse our game. We need to go home, look in the mirror, and ask ourselves 'Did you make an angle for your mate who's on the ball?' and I think if we're honest a lot of us didn't do that."

Denmark vs Rep Ire Live on

Martin O'Neill has now won only one of his last 10 matches in charge of the national side but Coleman says the players are right behind the manager.

"Yeah, of course," he added. "We've had some great nights here, we've lost some players, some players are coming back.

"As players we sometimes get away with it but, as I've said, we need to do better out there on the pitch, get on the ball, make things happen, pass forward and I don't think we did that."