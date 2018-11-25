Mick McCarthy confirmed as Republic of Ireland manager with Robbie Keane as coach

Mick McCarthy has been confirmed as Republic of Ireland manager with Robbie Keane forming part of his coaching team.

The Football Association of Ireland [FAI] turned to McCarthy after Martin O'Neill stepped down last week following a run of one win in 11 games.

He will be assisted by former Wolves boss Terry Connor and Ireland's record goalscorer Robbie Keane, who made his debut under McCarthy during the 59-year-old's first spell in charge.

A former Ireland captain who won 57 caps and played at Euro 1988 and the 1990 World Cup, McCarthy succeeded Jack Charlton as Irish manager in 1996.

After missing out on qualification for two major tournaments following play-off defeats to Belgium and Turkey, McCarthy led Ireland to the 2002 World Cup.

He has signed a two-year contract and will be succeeded by Stephen Kenny after the Euro 2020 finals. Kenny has left his post with Dundalk and take charge of the Ireland U21s.

"I'm honoured and excited to be back with the Republic of Ireland. I am delighted that the FAI board and CEO have given me this opportunity to lead the team to Euro 2020," said McCarthy.

"I have been involved in club football for the last 15 years, so this will be a new challenge but one that I know well. I'm delighted to have Terry Connor, a trusted colleague and excellent coach, and Robbie Keane, one of the finest players who I had the pleasure of managing, helping me as assistant coaches.

"I am looking forward to getting started and embracing this challenge to qualify for Euro 2020, where it would be fantastic to play in front of the Ireland supporters in Aviva Stadium."

The pressure is on McCarthy to qualify for the Euros, with the Aviva Stadium set to host three group stage matches and one last-16 tie.

However, his second stint as Ireland boss will end following the tournament, irrespective of whether he qualifies or not, with Kenny then taking over.

Kenny is one of the most successful managers in League of Ireland history. He has won four Premier Division titles in five years with Dundalk, including two league and FAI Cup doubles, and led the Lilywhites into the Europa League group stages in 2016.

The draw for the 2020 European Championship qualifiers takes place in Dublin on December 2.