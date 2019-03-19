Republic of Ireland News

Shane Long to miss Republic of Ireland's European Qualifiers

Aiden O'Brien called up in Long's place for games against Gibraltar and Georgia, live on Sky Sports

Last Updated: 19/03/19 11:29am

Shane Long is out of the Republic of Ireland squad due to a groin injury ahead of their European Qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia.

Millwall striker Aiden O'Brien has been called up to replace Southampton's Long for the Group D games, which will both be shown live on Sky Sports.

More to follow...

Gibraltar vs Rep Ire

March 23, 2019, 4:55pm

Live on

