Shane Long to miss Republic of Ireland's European Qualifiers
Aiden O'Brien called up in Long's place for games against Gibraltar and Georgia, live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 19/03/19 11:29am
Shane Long is out of the Republic of Ireland squad due to a groin injury ahead of their European Qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia.
Millwall striker Aiden O'Brien has been called up to replace Southampton's Long for the Group D games, which will both be shown live on Sky Sports.
More to follow...
