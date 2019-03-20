Matt Doherty hopes for Republic of Ireland boost under Mick McCarthy

0:33 Matt Doherty believes he get more opportunities under Mick McCarthy Matt Doherty believes he get more opportunities under Mick McCarthy

Matt Doherty is hoping a change of manager will give him a new lease of life with the Republic of Ireland.

The Wolves wing-back was a frustrated by-stander for much of his time in the squad under previous boss Martin O'Neill.

But the arrival of Mick McCarthy could be positive for the 27-year-old. The pair worked together during the Yorkshireman's time in charge at Molineux and Doherty described McCarthy as "a very good man-manager".

Gibraltar vs Rep Ire Live on

Doherty, who was openly critical of O'Neill following his departure in November last year, was asked if he felt he should have started more games under the previous regime.

"I would like to think so personally, but I don't pick the team and it didn't work out for whatever reason. Hopefully, that will be different," he said.

"[I've] no idea why I didn't play more. I just didn't play. It's not the end of the world. You've got to respect the 11 that go out."

Rep Ire vs Georgia Live on

Doherty will hope to get the nod on the artificial pitch at Gibraltar's Victoria Stadium when the Republic of Ireland begin their European Qualifiers on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

0:25 Jack Byrne reflects on being called by the Republic of Ireland as a replacement for Callum O'Dowda for the forthcoming European qualifiers Jack Byrne reflects on being called by the Republic of Ireland as a replacement for Callum O'Dowda for the forthcoming European qualifiers

The Republic will be desperate to erase the memories of their disappointing performance in the Nations League by taking maximum points from that game and Georgia's trip to Dublin three days later, also live on Sky Sports.

He added: "We need to get off to a good start for us and our manager. We need to beat Gibraltar on Saturday. If you slip up there, that wouldn't be good.

"Then the home game against Georgia, which will be a bit more difficult as they are quite technically good and better than people might think.

"The first two games could make all the difference."