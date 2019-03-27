UEFA to investigate Ireland fans' tennis ball protest

Ireland fans threw tennis balls on the pitch in protest at John Delaney's continuing role at the FAI

UEFA's disciplinary body will today assess reports of the tennis ball protest during Ireland's European Qualifier against Georgia, Sky Sports News has been told.

The match was held up for three minutes as fans threw dozens of tennis balls in protest at chief executive John Delaney's continued role at the Football Association of Ireland (FAI).

Delaney is due to appear before Irish MPs on April 10 to explain a personal loan of £85,385, provided to the FAI two years ago to help with what was described as a short-term cash flow issue.

Article 16 of UEFA regulations state that associations are liable for order and security inside the stadium, including preventing "the throwing of objects".

Fans of Hull City, Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Basel have all held tennis ball protests at their home games.

Ireland won 1-0 in Dublin thanks to a Conor Hourihane free-kick, putting Mick McCarthy's side top of Group D after two matches.