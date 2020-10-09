Sean Maguire and Daryl Horgan called into Republic of Ireland squad

Sean Maguire and Daryl Horgan have been drafted into the Republic of Ireland squad for the Nations League fixtures against Wales and Finland.

The Preston striker and the Wycombe winger replace Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah, who were withdrawn from Thursday night's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final defeat in Slovakia minutes before kick-off after being deemed to have been in close contact with a member of the backroom staff who had tested positive for coronavirus.

It is understood 20-year-old Brighton striker Connolly was due to start in Bratislava, but was replaced by Stoke's James McClean.

An appeal to allow Connolly and Idah to play was rejected because they had been sitting within two metres of the infected staff member on the flight to Slovakia.

6:34 Highlights of the Euro 2020 qualifying play-off match between Slovakia and the Republic of Ireland.

Ireland subsequently lost 4-2 on penalties following a 0-0 draw at the Narodny Stadium, in the process missing out on a final showdown with neighbours Northern Ireland and the chance to play in a third successive Euros tournament, where Dublin will be one of the host cities.

Stephen Kenny's men face Wales at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday before heading for Helsinki to meet the Finns on Wednesday evening - both games are live on Sky Sports.

Updated Republic of Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham, Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Kevin Long (Burnley), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest, on loan from Fulham).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Shane Long (Southampton)