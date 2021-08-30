Republic of Ireland women's and men's senior teams agree equal pay deal with FAI

The Republic of Ireland women's and men's international teams have agreed a deal with the FAI to receive equal pay.

The historic three-way agreement was concluded ahead of the September World Cup qualifiers for Stephen Kenny's senior men's side and Vera Pauw's senior women's team.

England, Brazil, Australia, Norway and New Zealand are the football associations that pay their female and male footballers equally for representing their nation.

FAI chief executive officer Jonathan Hill said this latest step "is another important milestone in the FAI's own transformation journey" and "shows us to be the progressive footballing nation we have always aspired to be".

An FAI statement read: "The men's squad have agreed to reduce their international fees, with the FAI matching their contribution to ensure that the Senior Women's team match fee is increased and all male and female players receive the same match fee from the September international window onwards.

"The FAI has also agreed equality of approach with the Senior Men's and Senior Women's squad with regard to any future Tournament qualification."

'This is a great day for Irish football'

Republic of Ireland Women captain Katie McCabe, who helped broker the deal along with men's captain Seamus Coleman, said: "This is a great day for Irish football.

"We have taken a huge step forward with this deal and have shown the world what can be achieved through unity as we offer male and female international players the same opportunities.

EQUAL PAY AGREED 🇮🇪



A historic day for Irish football as the FAI agrees equal pay deal with WNT & MNT squads ahead of their World Cup qualifiers 🤝



Read More 👉 https://t.co/6Hiw85DxSS#WeAreOne | #COYBIG | #COYGIG pic.twitter.com/w8N0JXhC10 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) August 30, 2021

"I am very proud as Ireland captain of the work that has been put in to get us to this point, not just by the current team, but by so many Irish players in the past.

"They are the real heroes in this story, they took a stand, and they passed on the baton to the current generation. Seamus Coleman and his team-mates in the Senior Men's squad also deserve credit for being brave enough to support us in such a progressive way on this issue. It is really appreciated.

"I also want to thank Jonathan Hill and Ciaran Medlar for their roles in this agreement. The relationship between the FAI and the Senior Women's team is stronger than I have ever known it, and we look forward to continuing to work together to make Irish football better for everyone who plays our game, regardless of their identity or background."

Coleman added: "On behalf of the Senior Men's squad, I welcome this news today.

"We are delighted as players to do what we can to ensure that our female international players are treated equally and fairly and we remain fully committed to doing whatever we can to achieve that goal together.

"This deal is the right one for everyone who plays international football for Ireland, no matter which team they represent. We have been working towards this agreement for some time now with Katie, Jonathan and Ciaran and I hope this acts as an inspiration to many other nations to follow suit."