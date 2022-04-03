Louis van Gaal: Netherlands boss reveals he has prostate cancer

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has revealed he has prostate cancer; Netherlands boss, 70, is due to lead his country at the World Cup in Qatar later this year

Netherlands head coach and former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal has revealed he's being treated for prostate cancer.

The 70-year-old made the admission on a television show in the Netherlands called Humberto on Sunday evening while promoting a new documentary about his life.

Van Gaal said of his players: "They don't know. They see a blush on my cheeks and think, 'what a healthy (person) that is'. That is of course not the case."

He added: "I've been through a lot with illnesses, including with my own wife. So that's just part of life.

"(I) as a human being have probably become richer because of all those experiences. I thought that should also be in the film."

Van Gaal took charge as Netherlands boss for a third time in August 2021 having previously led them to a third-placed finish at the 2014 World Cup.

He replaced Frank de Boer after a disappointing Euro 2020 campaign where the Dutch exited in the last-16 and now he is due to lead his country at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

On Friday, they were drawn against hosts Qatar, Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal and Ecuador in Group A of the tournament, which gets under way in November.

Before returning to the dugout with Netherlands, Van Gaal was in charge at Manchester United between 2014 and 2016.

He was sacked by the club and replaced with Jose Mourinho despite leading them to FA Cup success in the final game of his tenure.

United posted a message of support on their Twitter feed that said: "Everybody at Manchester United is fully behind our former manager, Louis van Gaal, in his battle against cancer. Sending you strength and courage, Louis."

Van Gaal had previously won league titles with Ajax, who he also guided to Champions League glory in 1995, Barcelona, AZ Alkmaar and Bayern Munich.