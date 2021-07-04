Leonardo Spinazzola: Italy and Roma defender faces 'few months' out after rupturing Achilles, says Jose Mourinho

Italy defender Leonardo Spinazzola will be out "for a few months" after rupturing his Achilles tendon, says new Roma boss Jose Mourinho.

Spinazzola was one of the standout performers at Euro 2020 before he suffered a ruptured Achilles during Friday's 2-1 quarter-final win over Belgium.

The Roma full-back pulled up as he ran forward during the second half of Italy's victory in Munich and was visibly upset as he was stretchered off.

Mourinho admitted Roma will be without Spinazzola "for a few months" when addressing fans from the club's pre-season preparations.

"We all feel sorry about the loss of Spinazzola for a few months but that is football and we have to be ready to start next week," he said on Instagram.

1:14 Jose Mourinho touched down in Italy as he begins his reign as Roma manager, and received a huge welcome from the fans

The 28-year-old underwent tests at the Sant'Andrea Hospital in Rome after Friday's game, and it was established he had suffered a "subcutaneous rupture of the left Achilles tendon".

The injury is a major blow for Roberto Mancini's Italy side who play Spain in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.

Mourinho is currently observing Roma's pre-season training from a distance during his quarantine period before taking up his managerial responsibilities in full on Tuesday.