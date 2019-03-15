Germany squad: Niklas Stark, Lukas Klostermann and Maximilian Eggestein promoted to senior team

Niklas Stark has made 21 appearances for Hoffenheim so far this season

Germany coach Joachim Low made three new call-ups on Friday to replace the Bayern Munich trio of Thomas Muller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng.

Low promoted Hertha Berlin defender Niklas Stark, RB Leipzig defender Lukas Klostermann and Werder Bremen midfielder Maximilian Eggestein from the U21 team for the upcoming friendly against Serbia on Wednesday and Euro 2020 qualifier against the Netherlands four days later.

Low said he planned to do without the three Bayern players, who he said were "utterly disappointed" by the decision to drop them.

"They said they remained available despite the decision," Low said. "I myself don't know what will happen in a year. But I'm planning without the trio."

Another Leipzig defender, Marcel Halstenberg, returns from injury, while the injured Julian Draxler is out. Low also omitted Cologne defender Jonas Hector, Schalke midfielder Sebastian Rudy and World Cup winner Mario Gotze.

"I've registered that Gotze has played well [for Borussia Dortmund]," Low said. "Hector remains in our considerations. He does his work brilliantly on the left. But I see [Hoffenheim defender Nico] Schulz and Halstenberg as being a bit further."

The coach said Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer remained the captain and that team-mates Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich were well placed to take more responsibility.

"Some players now have to take the next step and take it up a level," Low said.

Goalkeepers

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defenders

Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach), Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Nico Schulz (Hoffenheim), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen), Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin), Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig)

Midfielders

Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Maximilian Eggestein (Werder Bremen), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

Forwards

Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Timo Werner (Leipzig), Leroy Sane (Manchester City), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)