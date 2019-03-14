Anthony Martial in France squad for Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Manchester United's Anthony Martial has been named in the France squad

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has been named in the France squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 Qualifiers.

France head coach Didier Deschamps overlooked Martial for last summer's victorious World Cup campaign, but named him in the squad for November's internationals against Holland and Uruguay.

However, the 23-year-old pulled out of those matches due to injury, so this month's qualifiers against Moldova and Iceland mark his first opportunity to feature for his country in almost a year.

Martial looks set to receive his first cap for France since March 2018

Martial had to fight for his place at United under former manager Jose Mourinho, but he has re-established himself under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The former Monaco youngster has scored 11 goals in all competitions this season, already equalling his tally for the previous campaign.

His last cap for his country came in a friendly match in March 2018 when France beat Russia 3-1 in St Petersburg, and although he missed out on the World Cup squad just a few months later, Deschamps said in February that the United forward was "back at a very, very good level".

Martial has scored nine goals in the Premier League this season

Everton defender Kurt Zouma has also been selected after winning his third cap in October's friendly against Iceland, but Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte has been left out.

Forward Ousmane Dembele is unavailable after suffering a hamstring injury in Barcelona's Champions League win over Lyon on Wednesday, while Lyon full-back Ferland Mendy is also absent after being injured in the same game.

France face Moldova in Chisinau on 22 March before hosting Iceland in Paris three days later.