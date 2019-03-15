Cristiano Ronaldo recalled by Portugal for Euro 2020 Qualifiers
By Dan Sansom
Last Updated: 15/03/19 1:25pm
Cristiano Ronaldo has been recalled by Portugal for the upcoming Euro 2020 Qualifiers against Ukraine and Serbia.
Ronaldo has not played for the defending European champions since a 2-1 loss to Uruguay in the last 16 of the World Cup almost nine months ago.
In the 34-year-old's absence, Fernando Santos' side have recorded three wins and three draws, a run which has seen them qualify for the finals of the Nations League in June.
Portugal vs Ukraine
March 22, 2019, 7:40pm
Ronaldo has scored 85 goals for Portugal and became Europe's all-time leading international goalscorer last summer.
He moved to Juventus from Real Madrid in July and has scored 24 goals in 34 appearances for the Italians this season, including a hat-trick in Wednesday's 3-0 home victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.
Portugal face a Euro 2020 Group B Qualifier against Ukraine on March 22 before they play Serbia three days later, with both matches taking place in Lisbon.