Cristiano Ronaldo recalled by Portugal for Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo has been recalled by Portugal for the upcoming Euro 2020 Qualifiers against Ukraine and Serbia.

Ronaldo has not played for the defending European champions since a 2-1 loss to Uruguay in the last 16 of the World Cup almost nine months ago.

In the 34-year-old's absence, Fernando Santos' side have recorded three wins and three draws, a run which has seen them qualify for the finals of the Nations League in June.

Portugal vs Ukraine Live on

Ronaldo has scored 85 goals for Portugal and became Europe's all-time leading international goalscorer last summer.

He moved to Juventus from Real Madrid in July and has scored 24 goals in 34 appearances for the Italians this season, including a hat-trick in Wednesday's 3-0 home victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Portugal face a Euro 2020 Group B Qualifier against Ukraine on March 22 before they play Serbia three days later, with both matches taking place in Lisbon.