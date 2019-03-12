Other matches

Tue 12th March

Champions League - 1st KO Rnd

  • Juventus vs Atletico Madrid
  • 8:00pm Tuesday 12th March
  • Juventus Stadium   (Att: 40884)
FT

Juventus (3) 3

C Ronaldo (27, 49, 86 pen)

A Madrid (2) 0

Report

Ron Walker

Digital Football Journalist @ronnabe

Juventus 3-0 Atletico Madrid (Agg: 3-2): Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick sends Juve to quarters

Last Updated: 12/03/19 10:12pm

Cristiano Ronaldo steered Juventus to the quarter-finals with a hat-trick
Cristiano Ronaldo steered Juventus to the quarter-finals with a hat-trick

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick as Juventus stunned Atletico Madrid 3-0 to reach the Champions League quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate.

Trailing 2-0 from the first leg in Madrid, Juventus thought they had halved the deficit within four minutes when Giorgio Chiellini turned the ball in from a corner, but his effort was ruled out by VAR.

But Ronaldo gave them hope when he headed in Federico Bernadeschi's cross with 27 minutes gone, and pulled Juve level three minutes after the break from another wide delivery.

With extra-time looming, Bernadeschi was nudged over by Angel Correa inside the Atletico box and referee Bjorn Kuipers pointed straight to the spot, from which Ronaldo showed nerves of steel to send Jan Oblak the wrong way and fire Juventus into the quarter-finals.

More to follow...

What's next?

Juventus travel to Genoa on Sunday at 11.30am, looking to extend their current 18-point lead at the top of Serie A.

Atletico are playing catch-up in La Liga, and visit Athletic Bilbao on Saturday at 5.30pm as they look to close the gap to leaders Barcelona to three points.

Play Super 6

Predict 6 correct scores for your chance to win £250K.

©2019 Sky UK