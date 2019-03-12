Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus signed me for Champions League heroics

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates during Juventus' fine comeback against Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo suggested Juventus brought him to the club "to help do things they have never done before" after his hat-trick heroics sent them to the Champions League last eight.

Ronaldo's treble brought Juventus back from a 2-0 aggregate deficit against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night in Turin, going through 3-2 on aggregate.

Five-time Champions League winner Ronaldo has scored eight hat-tricks in the competition, the joint-most in the competition alongside Lionel Messi, and the Portuguese forward suggested his big-game impact is why Juventus brought him to the club from Real Madrid in the summer, with the Italians looking for a first European Cup crown since 1996.

"This was why Juventus brought me here, to help do things that they have never done before," said Ronaldo, now 34. "This is the mentality you need to win in the Champions League.

"I just do my work and I'm very happy tonight, it was a magical night. Atletico are always difficult to face, but we are also strong and we proved it.

"We wanted a special night and it was just that - not only for my goals, but for the entire team. This is the right mentality to play in the Champions League, so we must be proud."

Juventus will discover their last eight opponents on Friday

After a 2-0 first-leg defeat, many had written Juventus off again in the competition, and defender Leonardo Bonucci said he felt "sorry" for those who were prepared to celebrate another Juventus exit in the Champions League.

"It is a great night for all the Juve people. Many were ready to celebrate our defeat, I'm sorry for them," he said. "Juve always responds on the pitch. We played with the right spirit and our fans were the 12th man tonight."

Juventus will discover their last eight opponents during Friday's draw in Nyon.

A list of players to score hat-tricks against Atletico Madrid since Diego Simeone was appointed their manager in December 2011 (418 games in charge):



Cristiano Ronaldo - 4 hat-tricks v Atletico, including 3 in his last 8 apps



List ends pic.twitter.com/60uEL0sHAa — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 12, 2019

Ronaldo's big-match stats