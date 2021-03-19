Jamal Musiala: Germany midfielder who rejected England called up for first time

Bayern Munich teenager Jamal Musiala, who played for England's youth teams but then chose to represent Germany, has been called up by Joachim Loew for the first time.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been included in a 26-man squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers against Iceland, Romania and North Macedonia.

Musiala, born in Stuttgart to a German mother and a British-Nigerian father, has represented England at youth team level on 22 occasions and took part in the last two training camps with Aidy Boothroyd's U21 side.

However, despite admitting to being torn between the two countries, he confirmed last month that he wished to represent the country of his birth.

Meanwhile, Germany's Premier League players arriving from England have been granted special exemptions from Covid-19 quarantine restrictions as long as they provide a negative test result not more than 24 hours old at the time of their departure.

Germany play Iceland on March 25, Romania on March 28 and North Macedonia on March 31 in what will be Loew's final World Cup qualifiers before he steps down at the end of this year's European Championship.

Germany Squad

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno (Arsenal), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defenders: Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Robin Gosens (Atalanta), Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Philipp Max (PSV Eindhoven), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Niklas Sle (Bayern Munich), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Amin Younes (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Forwards: Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Timo Werner (Chelsea)