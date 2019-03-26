Spain News

Luis Enrique to miss Spain’s trip to Malta due to family reasons

Last Updated: 26/03/19 5:48pm

Luis Enrique will miss Spain's Euro 2020 qualifier away at Malta
Spain coach Luis Enrique will miss his side’s Euro 2020 qualifier away at Malta on Tuesday due to family reasons.

The Spanish Football Federation asked for "discretion and respect" for Enrique's privacy and said assistant coach Robert Moreno will lead the team in his absence.

Captain Sergio Ramos posted a message of support for Enrique on Twitter and said Spain will win the match for him.

Malta vs Spain

March 26, 2019, 7:40pm

"Coach, we're sorry to hear about this news," he tweeted. "We hope it all turns out as well as possible.

"Know that the team is with you to the end and that we'll show up today to earn a good victory.

"Family is sacred. We'll win for you as well. Sending strength and support and a hug."

Spain opened their qualifying campaign with a 2-1 win over Norway in Valencia.

Enrique, 48, who won the treble as Barcelona coach, took over the Spanish national team after last year's World Cup.

