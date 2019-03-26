Luis Enrique to miss Spain’s trip to Malta due to family reasons

Luis Enrique will miss Spain's Euro 2020 qualifier away at Malta

Spain coach Luis Enrique will miss his side’s Euro 2020 qualifier away at Malta on Tuesday due to family reasons.

The Spanish Football Federation asked for "discretion and respect" for Enrique's privacy and said assistant coach Robert Moreno will lead the team in his absence.

Captain Sergio Ramos posted a message of support for Enrique on Twitter and said Spain will win the match for him.

Malta vs Spain Live on

"Coach, we're sorry to hear about this news," he tweeted. "We hope it all turns out as well as possible.

"Know that the team is with you to the end and that we'll show up today to earn a good victory.

Míster, sentimos muchísimo la noticia. Esperamos que todo salga lo mejor posible. Que sepas que el equipo está contigo a muerte y hoy dará la cara para conseguir una buena victoria. La familia es sagrada. Ganaremos también por vosotros. Mucha fuerza y ánimo. Fuerte abrazo. — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) March 26, 2019

"Family is sacred. We'll win for you as well. Sending strength and support and a hug."

3:52 Highlights of the European Qualifier between Spain and Norway from the Mestalla in Valencia. Highlights of the European Qualifier between Spain and Norway from the Mestalla in Valencia.

Spain opened their qualifying campaign with a 2-1 win over Norway in Valencia.

Enrique, 48, who won the treble as Barcelona coach, took over the Spanish national team after last year's World Cup.