WATCH: Sergio Ramos scores Panenka penalty to secure Spain win over Norway

Sergio Ramos produced a sublime Panenka penalty to ensure Spain beat Norway 2-1 to start their European Qualifiers with a win.

The defender converted his spot-kick after waiting for goalkeeper Rune Jarstein to move before chipping the ball down the middle in the 71st minute at Valencia's Mestalla Stadium.

Spain dominated the first half but only Rodrigo could convert his scoring chance in the 16th minute.

Norway equalised with 25 minutes remaining when Bournemouth forward Joshua King netted from the spot after substitute Bjorn Johnsen was fouled by Inigo Martinez in the area.

But Ramos soon got his turn from 12 yards when Alvaro Morata poached a poor back-pass by Harvard Nordtveit and was cut down in the box by goalkeeper Jarstein.

