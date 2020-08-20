Spain: Eric Garcia, Ferran Torres and Adama Traore called up to new-look squad

Manchester City's Eric Garcia and Ferran Torres, along with Wolves winger Adama Traore, have been called up to the Spain squad for the Nations League matches against Germany and Ukraine in September.

Wolves' Traore missed out on making his international debut last November due to injury, while City defender Garcia and new signing Torres have been included in the squad for the first time.

Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati has also been called up by Spain head coach Luis Enrique and Real Madrid midfielder Oscar Rodriguez - who has been on loan at Leganes - is another player included.

There are places too for Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon, Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino and Sevilla full-back Sergio Reguilon, another Madrid loanee.

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has been left out and there are no players from Atletico Madrid in the squad.

September's games will be Spain's first since last year, with international matches in March having been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Enrique's side head to Stuttgart to face Germany on September 3 before hosting Ukraine three days later.

Spain squad in full

Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao)

Defenders: Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad), Jose Gaya (Valencia), Sergio Reguilon (Sevilla), Eric Garcia (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Fabian Ruiz (Napoli), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oscar Rodriguez (Leganes)

Forwards: Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Adama Traore (Wolves), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Ansu Fati (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Manchester City)