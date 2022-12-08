Luis Enrique: Spain head coach leaves role after World Cup exit

Luis Enrique has left his role as Spain head coach following the country's elimination from the World Cup, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has confirmed.

The RFEF issued a statement thanking Luis Enrique for his service and expressing its desire to start a new project for the national team.

The statement confirmed that Luis Enrique's contract, which is due to expire at the end of the year, would not be renewed.

Spain suffered a disappointing last-16 exit at the tournament in Qatar after losing to Morocco on penalties on Tuesday.

Luis Enrique said after the match that he was to blame for the defeat. The 52-year-old had been in charge of Spain since 2018.

Image: Spain were knocked out of the World Cup at the last-16 stage by Morocco on penalties

The full RFEF statement read: "The RFEF would like to thank Luis Enrique and his entire coaching staff.

"The sports management of the RFEF has transferred to the president a report in which it is determined that a new project should start for the Spanish team, with the aim of continuing with the growth achieved in recent years thanks to the work carried out by Luis Enrique and his collaborators.

"Both the president, Luis Rubiales, and the sports director, Jose Francisco Molina, have transmitted the decision to the coach.

"The Asturian coach managed to give a new impetus to the national team since his arrival, in 2018, through a profound renovation that has consolidated a generational change in the team and in Spanish football.

"Luis qualified for the final four of the UEFA Nations League twice and reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020, with his own stamp and through a defined style. He opted for young talent and has sown hope for the future of the Spanish team.

"The RFEF energetically wishes Luis and his team the best of luck in their future professional projects. The coach earns the love and admiration of his collaborators in the national team and of the entire federation, which will always be his home."