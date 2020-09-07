Kylian Mbappe: France and Paris Saint-Germain striker tests positive for coronavirus

Kylian Mbappe will miss Paris Saint-Germain's first league game on September 10

Kylian Mbappe will miss France's Nations League game against Croatia and Paris Saint-Germain's season opener after testing positive for coronavirus.

Seven PSG players have tested positive in the last week, including Mbappe's forward partner Neymar.

The French Football Federation (FFF) said Mbappe returned a negative result before meeting up with the France squad.

2:37 Highlights from the UEFA Nations League Group A3 match between Sweden and France Highlights from the UEFA Nations League Group A3 match between Sweden and France

Mbappe scored the winning goal in a 1-0 win away at Sweden on Saturday.

A statement from the FFF read: "Kylian Mbappé will not participate in France-Croatia, Tuesday evening at 8:45 p.m. at the Stade de France.

"The result of his Covid-19 test, carried out by UEFA on Monday morning, was found to be positive, he was placed away from the group after receiving the results, at the end of training, before regaining his home in the evening.

‌"Like the entire delegation, Kylian Mbappé had undergone a test prior to meeting. The result was negative, like the one last Wednesday, at the request of UEFA."

Neymar is self-isolating after returning a positive test last week

Mbappe's absence will be another major setback to French champions PSG's preparations for the new season.

On Thursday, the club confirmed three more players had tested positive, following an initial trio that included Neymar 24 hours prior.

The French domestic season is already underway but PSG are yet to play because of their run to the Champions League final.

Their opening fixture, a trip to newly-promoted Lens, takes place on Thursday, September 10 before a home game against Marseille three days later.