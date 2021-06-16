Euro 2020: Paul Pogba removes Heineken beer bottle after Cristiano Ronaldo's Coca-Cola snub

Paul Pogba removed a bottle of Heineken beer that had been placed in front of him at a Euro 2020 news conference on Tuesday, a day after Cristiano Ronaldo moved aside Coca-Cola bottles in a similar set-up.

France midfielder Pogba, a practising Muslim, removed the bottle - which happened to be a non-alcoholic version - when he spoke to the media after he was named man of the match in France's 1-0 Group F win over Germany in Munich.

On Monday, Portugal captain Ronaldo removed two bottles of Coca-Cola at a pre-match news conference and said "agua" in Portuguese, appearing to encourage people to drink that instead.

Sky Sports News has requested comment from Heineken and Coca-Cola, who are both official sponsors of Euro 2020.

0:23 Cristiano Ronaldo removes the official tournament sponsored bottles of Coca-Cola in front of him and replaces them with a bottle of water instead. (Pictures: ©UEFA 2021 )

Coca-Cola's share price dropped from $56.10 to $55.22 almost immediately after Ronaldo's gesture, a 1.6% dip. The market value of Coca-Cola went from $242bn to $238bn - a drop of $4bn.

However, after the initial slump, Coca-Cola's share price bounced back again fairly quickly.

On Tuesday, Ronaldo scored twice in Portugal's 3-0 win over Hungary - moving in front of France great Michel Platini as the record goalscorer at the European Championship finals with 11.