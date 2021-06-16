Paul Pogba claims Antonio Rudiger 'nibbled' him during France's Euro 2020 win

Paul Pogba was spotted reacting angrily after a clash with Germany defender Antonio Rudiger during the first half of France's 1-0 victory in Munich at Euro 2020; "I told the referee and he takes decisions and he took a decision. It's over," said Pogba after the game

Speaking after the game, Paul Pogba downplayed the incident

Paul Pogba has claimed Antonio Rudiger "nibbled" him during France's Euro 2020 win against Germany but does not want the defender to be banned over the incident.

The Manchester United midfielder reacted angrily after Rudiger was caught on camera putting his face close to Pogba's back before reaching his arms around the Frenchman's chest.

Pogba appeared to suggest to the referee that Rudiger had bitten him after the clash between the two players towards the end of the first half in Munich.

Image: Paul Pogba has claimed Antonio Rudiger "nibbled" him during France's win over Germany
"I'm not crying for cards, yellow, red cards because of such actions," Pogba said.

"He nibbled, I think, a little bit on me. But we have known each other for a long time.

"I told the referee and he takes decisions and he took a decision. It's over.

"It was a great match for us ... and I didn't want him to be suspended because of such a situation. It was towards the end of the match. We hugged each other and that's it."

France won the Group F match 1-0 - the final match of the opening round of Euro 2020 group games - through an own goal from Germany defender Mats Hummels in the first half.

