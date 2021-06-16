Paul Pogba: No UEFA action as Antonio Rudiger denies biting France midfielder during Euro 2020 match

Paul Pogba was spotted reacting angrily after a clash with Germany defender Antonio Rudiger during the first half of France's 1-0 victory in Munich at Euro 2020; Rudiger denies biting Pogba and says "it looks unfortunate"

By PA Media

Wednesday 16 June 2021 14:12, UK

Speaking after the game, Paul Pogba downplayed the incident

Antonio Rudiger will not be investigated by UEFA after Paul Pogba said the Germany defender "nibbled" him in France's win at Euro 2020.

Pogba had said he did not want the defender to be banned over the incident.

The Manchester United midfielder reacted angrily after Rudiger was caught on camera putting his face close to Pogba's back before reaching his arms around the Frenchman's chest.

Pogba appeared to suggest to the referee that Rudiger had bitten him after the clash between the two players towards the end of the first half in Munich.

No case will be opened by UEFA against the Chelsea defender.

Rudiger has moved to clarify the situation, insisting he did not bite Pogba, and the Chelsea defender is understood to harbour regrets over the incident.

"I should not come close with my mouth to his back, no doubt about it," Rudiger said.

"It looks unfortunate. Paul and I have talked about it as friends after the final whistle."

Paul Pogba has claimed Antonio Rudiger "nibbled" him during France's win over Germany
Image: Paul Pogba has claimed Antonio Rudiger "nibbled" him during France's win over Germany
Paul Pogba was spotted reacting angrily after a clash with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

"I'm not crying for cards, yellow, red cards because of such actions," Pogba said.

"He nibbled, I think, a little bit on me. But we have known each other for a long time.

"I told the referee and he takes decisions and he took a decision. It's over.

"It was a great match for us ... and I didn't want him to be suspended because of such a situation. It was towards the end of the match. We hugged each other and that's it."

France won the Group F match 1-0 - the final match of the opening round of Euro 2020 group games - through an own goal from Germany defender Mats Hummels in the first half.

