Argentina's Claudio Tapia removed by CONMEBOL for Copa America complaints

Claudio Tapia has been removed from his seat on the FIFA council

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) have removed Claudio Tapia from his seat on the decision-making FIFA council, after his critical remarks about this summer's Copa America.

Tapia, who is the current President of the Argentine Football Association, criticised the South American soccer body in an open letter published July 3 during the Copa America in Brazil.

He said Argentina were "clearly harmed" by the Copa America's refereeing and the poor quality of the pitches after the team were eliminated 2-0 by host Brazil in the semi-finals.

Tapia and Lionel Messi both criticised the tournament, claiming that it was corrupt

Tapia's complaints were echoed by Argentina forward Lionel Messi, who said there was corruption in the tournament and that it was set-up for Brazil.

After the game, the Barcelona player said: "We don't need to be part of the corruption that we've suffered at this tournament."

Messi later apologised to CONMEBOL for his comments.

CONMEBOL announced on Tuesday that there will be an election to fill the Argentine's position.