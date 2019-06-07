Chelsea forward Willian replaces injured Neymar in Brazil squad for Copa America

Willian has been called up to play in the 2019 Copa America

Brazil have called up Chelsea forward Willian to replace Neymar, who has been ruled out of the 2019 Copa America after rupturing ankle ligaments.

The 30-year-old, who has made 65 appearances for Brazil and scored eight goals, will join up with the squad on Saturday ahead of the friendly against Honduras in Porto Alegre.

Brazil are without star forward Neymar, who ruptured his ankle ligaments playing in a friendly against Qatar on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward suffered the injury in the 20th minute of the 2-0 friendly win in Brazil.

Neymar left the stadium in tears after damaging his ankle during a hard tackle inside the fist five minutes of the game

Neymar has sustained several injuries dating back to 2014, when he missed the World Cup semi-final against Germany with a back injury.

The former Barcelona forward also injured his metatarsal in the months leading up to the 2018 World Cup and missed the final months of the most recent Ligue 1 season with a similar problem.

Willian (R) has made 65 appearances for Brazil and scored eight goals

Hosts Brazil kick-off the Copa America tournament on June 14 against Bolivia.