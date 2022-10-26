Champions League: Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Man City, Celtic & Rangers state of play

Tottenham will need a result in Marseille on the final matchday of the group stages to be sure of joining Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Although Tottenham (eight points) are top of Group D ahead of Sporting (seven points) and Frankfurt (seven points) going into matchday six, it is still possible for Antonio Conte's side to drop to third in the group if they lose in Marseille (six points) on November 1.

Remarkably, Marseille, currently bottom of the group, could still finish as group winners if they win and Sporting and Frankfurt draw.

However, a draw in France next Tuesday will guarantee progression for Tottenham.

In Group A, both Napoli and Liverpool - courtesy of their victory at Ajax - are sure to progress, with the two teams still to meet at Anfield on the final matchday. Barring a very large home victory, Napoli will finish as group winners.

As for Rangers, they must beat Ajax by at least five goals at Ibrox next week if they are to salvage a route into the Europa League and stay in European competition this season.

In Group B, Atletico Madrid are out of the Champions League after failing to convert an injury-time penalty against Leverkusen, with Club Brugge and Porto now certain to top the group.

On a bad night for Spanish clubs, Barcelona's elimination - and demotion into the Europa League - was confirmed earlier on Tuesday when Inter Milan won 4-0 against Plzen.

In total, 12 of the 16 teams to feature in the knockout stage are now known.

So which teams are already through to the last 16 of the Champions League?

Bayern Munich

Benfica

Chelsea

Club Brugge

Dortmund

Inter Milan

Liverpool

Manchester City

Napoli

Paris Saint-Germain

Porto

Real Madrid

What's been happening in the other groups?

Meanwhile, Manchester City guaranteed top spot in Group G with a game to spare on Tuesday with a 0-0 draw away to Borussia Dortmund, who joined Pep Guardiola's side in the last 16.

Image: Erling Haaland was unable to score on his return to Dortmund

Chelsea joined City in wrapping up first place in their group on matchday five by ending Red Bull Salzburg's 40-game unbeaten home run with a 2-1 victory on Tuesday.

Image: Kai Havertz celebrates scoring for Chelsea's winner against RB Salzburg

AC Milan will finish second in Group E if they avoid defeat at home to Salzburg next week. Bottom-placed Dinamo Zagreb cannot reach the knockout stages but will qualify for the Europa League if they win at Chelsea and Salzburg lose in Milan on the final matchday.

Celtic's European dreams were ended by a 1-1 draw at home to Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday, which means they will finish bottom of Group F and are unable to qualify for the Europa League regardless of their result away to Real Madrid next week.

Image: Ange Postecoglou's side again missed chances to win against Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid are through to the last 16 and will confirm top spot if they see off Ange Postecoglou's side at the Bernabeu, but they could be pipped by RB Leipzig if the German side beat Shakhtar in Poland next week.

However, the Ukrainian side will reach the knockout stages at Leipzig's expense if they claim victory.

Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica have qualified for the last 16 after wins over Maccabi Haifa and Juventus respectively, and the French champions are almost certain to finish top of Group H if they win in Turin on matchday six.

Benfica can overhaul PSG but they will need to better their score by at least five goals when they travel to Haifa, while Juventus will qualify for the Europa League if they better the Israeli's side result on the final day.

So how do things stand across all the groups?

