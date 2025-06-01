Premier League transfers: A guide to what every club wants to do this summer

What does your club want to do in the summer transfer window? Sky Sports has the lowdown on each team's plans...

Arsenal

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nick Wright and Sam Blitz analyse all of Arsenal's potential transfers as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his squad in the summer

Mikel Arteta has promised a "big" summer of recruitment at Arsenal.

That is about to kick off with a central midfielder in Martin Zubimendi, followed by a top striker that could be Viktor Gyokeres or Benjamin Sesko.

They are also understood to be looking for a left winger, with Nico Williams and Leroy Sane options.

Arsenal are then expected to go for a backup goalkeeper to David Raya, and potentially more cover at full-back.

Others will depend on whether there are departures.

Aston Villa

The club are looking to strengthen across the board but the lack of Champions League football has left them short of funds and pulling power.

Signing Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio looks more unlikely now so new forwards will be needed.

Villa are likely to have to sell one or two as well to balance the books, so that will dictate where new additions are brought in.

They are set to sign young striker Zepiqueno Redmond on a free transfer from Feyenoord.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth are another team whose departures will dictate the majority of what they do.

They need a new centre-back with Dean Huijsen to join Real Madrid, and potentially a right winger if they have to replace Antoine Semenyo and a left-back for Milos Kerkez - both are wanted by bigger clubs.

It is understood that, if Semenyo goes, Bournemouth will look for two new wingers - someone to come in immediately and another younger development player.

They also want to sign a permanent No 1 goalkeeper, with Kepa Arrizabalaga exploring options to return to Spain.

Brentford

Brentford are currently in the midst of a potential change in goal, with Mark Flekken closing in on a move to Bayer Leverkusen and Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher the chosen replacement.

They also want to sign two new central-midfield players - a defensive No 6 and a No 8.

Younger options to develop at centre-back and centre-forward are on Brentford's radar too - and then the rest depends on outgoings.

If either Yoane Wissa or Bryan Mbuemo go, another established forward could be brought in. Tying down the impressive Yehor Yarmolyuk to a new deal was an important bit of business.

Brighton

Brighton are also looking to move some players on and replace them, which could see a new striker and winger brought in.

Kaoru Mitoma has interest from clubs including Bayern Munich, while Joao Pedro has clubs circling too.

The club have been looking for a new full-back for a while, someone who can cover both left and right positions. They like Kyle Walker-Peters a lot and he is available on a free transfer.

Brighton would also like a new young centre-back option. If any other first-team players get big offers too good to turn down, they will also need to be replaced.

Burnley

Burnley are hoping to strengthen in almost every area of the field after promotion under Scott Parker.

They want a new goalkeeper, with a lot of interest in James Trafford, including from Newcastle, as well as right and left full-backs.

The club also want to sign two new midfield players, wingers and a striker.

Renewing the contract of defender CJ Egan-Riley is another crucial part of the plan.

Chelsea

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol says Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal to sign Ipswich striker Liam Delap as they look to develop their young squad

Chelsea are ramping up their summer plans after winning the Conference League and a striker is top of the shop.

They are set to sign Liam Delap from Ipswich for £30m.

Delap is one of several striker targets they have had, including Hugo Ekitike, Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres.

Chelsea need to sign another forward as Christopher Nkunku is likely to leave this summer.

They also want to sign a new left winger, with Mykhailo Mudryk likely to be missing for a while, and have Nico Williams, Jamie Gittens and Alejandro Garnacho on their list.

They also want to sign another young centre-back and they like Marc Guehi, Jarrad Branthwaite and Jorrel Hato.

They must also decide what to do with the on-loan Jadon Sancho. Talks are being held to negotiate a new deal for the winger to fit into Chelsea's wage structure.

Crystal Palace

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner confirms the club won't be selling 'all of' their best players such as captain Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton amongst others, despite interest in them

Crystal Palace need a bigger squad with Europa League football next season and are another team that could see departures impact signings.

They will almost certainly have to battle interest in Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton after their impressive FA Cup triumph.

They may also have to contend with clubs sniffing around Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell.

They will try to keep hold of as many as they can and, regardless of outgoings, Palace are thought to want a new No 8 as a priority.

Strong squad options at wing-back will also be necessary.

Everton

David Moyes has his first summer of recruitment in sight and now the money and staff to help bring in those he wants following the takeover and personnel changes. The lure of that new stadium will help too.

Sky Sports News has been told they want to sign players almost all over the pitch, prioritising right-back, right-wing, a midfielder and a new striker, with interest from Leeds in Beto and Armando Broja to return to Chelsea.

If they get those in, they are then expected to move onto a back-up goalkeeper, left-back, centre-back and left winger too.

Fulham

Fulham are looking to prioritise strengthening their attack this summer as they are happy with their back four as long as Kenny Tete re-signs.

So that will mean they want new wingers on both sides and a young No 9 to improve competition for places. They are also looking to sign a No 8.

Several other players are out of contract, including Carlos Vinicius, Tom Cairney and Willian, while more have a year left, including Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore and Harry Wilson.

Leeds

The newly-promoted side want to spend big to stay up and strengthen the entire spine of their team, and could spend more than £100m doing so.

A new goalkeeper, centre-back, central midfield and striker are priorities for the club. Sky Sports News has already reported their interest in Beto and Caoimhin Kelleher.

They are willing to spend around £30m on each of those positions, which could already take them past the £120m mark, and then look to move on to bolster options in both full-back positions and the right wing, with younger more promising players preferred.

Liverpool

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains the key details behind Liverpool's £105m bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz

Liverpool are also looking to build on their title success with some considerable expenditure.

A lot of that is set to be on Florian Wirtz, who they made a huge £105m offer for late last week.

His Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Jeremie Frimpong is the first arrival, confirmed to have signed for £29.5m.

Liverpool also want to sign a striker and are looking at some of the same collection of names as the other big clubs, including Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko, Victor Osimhen and Hugo Ekitike.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New signing Jeremie Frimpong gives his first interview for Liverpool after the club met his £29.5m release clause from Bayer Leverkusen

Another priority is signing a left-back to share the load with and eventually succeed Andy Robertson. They want Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez.

Of less-pressing need but also in their plans are a new young centre-back and a defensive midfielder.

Other signings will depend on outgoings, with some interest in Luis Diaz and Bayern Munich keen on Cody Gakpo.

Harvey Elliott has had interest since January from Brighton and clubs in Germany.

Manchester City

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has revealed the club has already identified potential summer signings and vows that the club will bounce back to their normal standards next season

Man City want to continue to rebuild so will be busy in the market.

They are in negotiations for AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders and want him in for the Club World Cup this month.

City were in for Wirtz but the cost was too high, with at least one new attacking midfielder in the offing this summer. They are also keen on Morgan Gibbs-White, Rayan Cherki and Dani Olmo.

City are looking at a number of other positions as well, including a right-back and left-back, with the likes of Wesley and Milos Kerkez linked.

They could sign a goalkeeper too, with interest in Diogo Costa among others. Ederson, the current No 1, has long-term interest from Saudi Arabia but it remains to be seen if there is a serious attempt to sign him.

Manchester United

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player ESPN's Mark Ogden and the Daily Mail's Ian Ladyman assess whether Manchester United can afford to reject Al Hilal's offer for talisman Bruno Fernandes

Priorities for United are striker, No 10 and a winger, and at least one of those is imminent in Matheus Cunha.

Missing out on the Champions League was a major blow though and they are therefore set to miss out on Liam Delap to Chelsea.

They do have other strikers on their radar, such as Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko, while the winger targets include Antoine Semenyo, Bryan Mbeumo and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim says he is confident that captain Bruno Fernandes will stay at the club despite speculation linking him with a move to Saudi club Al Hilal

They are also understood to want a No 8 on loan and a centre-back.

Other positions could be strengthened if players leave, with doubts over many, including Casemiro and Andre Onana.

Sky Sports News has reported that Marcus Rashford is available for £40m this summer, while there is uncertainty around the futures of Alejandro Garnacho and Antony.

Newcastle

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says he wants to act quickly in the transfer market in case they miss out on potential targets

Newcastle have Champions League football to offer and it should help them fill key wanted positions, including right wing and centre-back.

Eddie Howe has the reins to bring in who he wants with Paul Mitchell leaving, and Bryan Mbeumo and Marc Guehi are among those he has liked for a long time.

They are determined to keep Alexander Isak and sign another No 9, and they were in for Delap too. Howe also still wants James Trafford from Burnley to strengthen in goal.

Other incomings will depend on outgoings but they have a better chance of keeping Isak with Champions League football. A young centre-midfield and striker could come in.

Nottingham Forest

Having just missed out on Champions League football, a Forest team back in Europe can compete for better players.

They want a new left-back, a No 8, a winger and a new striker to bolster ahead of more games next season.

After such a good season, they will have to fend off interest in the likes of Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi, as well as the centre-back Murillo.

Sunderland

Sunderland are still thought to be assessing their plans for the summer after securing promotion via the play-offs last weekend.

However, they are believed to be prioritising new wingers and full-backs initially.

Sky Sports News reported last week they are planning to open talks with Romaine Mundle and several other promotion stars.

They may also need a replacement for Jobe Bellingham, who is wanted by Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt among others.

Tottenham

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Spurs trio of James Maddison, Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray all back head coach Ange Postecoglou to stay at the club and see is Season 3 is better than Season 2!!

Tottenham have also bailed themselves out a potential hole, with Champions League football making them a more attractive draw.

They have leftover priorities from the last two windows, mainly a creative midfielder like James Maddison and a permanent left-wing option, with the jury still out on Bayern Munich loanee Mathys Tel.

They tried to sign another top centre-back in January ahead of Cristian Romero's potential exit this summer but that seems up in their air at this point, along with almost everything else at Spurs until they decide what to do with manager Ange Postecoglou.

Once that is decided either way, more concrete plans can be set, with the returning Fabio Paratici set to have a role.

West Ham

West Ham are on the cusp of signing young Celtic striker Daniel Cummings, as they look to build a team in Graham Potter's image.

Another top No 9 is needed too.

They also want a central midfielder but the rest of their plans are still being drawn up post-season.

Wolves

Wolves want to give Vitor Pereira money to spend but there has not been a lot of it there in recent seasons and will likely require a sale or two.

Matheus Cunha for £62.5m to Man Utd will help with that and the club want to add two No 10s to replace him.

They will also look for another central midfielder, a striker and potentially full-backs too.

One player they want to stay is Rayan Ait-Nouri but he also has interest from some other bigger clubs.

The first of two summer transfer windows is upon us - and there is no better place than Sky Sports to get all the latest transfer news and rumours.

Use the Sky Sports app and website for all your updates in our dedicated Transfer Centre and Premier League club blogs, plus live Q&As with our reporters throughout the summer.

The Transfer Show returns to Sky Sports News from Sunday June 1 for the start of the pre-Club World Cup window and will then be on every weeknight at 5pm and 7pm until the deadline on Tuesday June 10.

The summer transfer window will open again on Monday June 16 until Monday September 1 - with the deadline brought forward to 7pm this year.