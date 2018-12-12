Hearts boss Craig Levein hopes for close title race in 'weird' season

1:17 Craig Levein is surprised by how tight it is at the top of the Scottish Premiership Craig Levein is surprised by how tight it is at the top of the Scottish Premiership

Hearts manager Craig Levein says he is hoping for a meaningful title race in what has become a "weird" season.

Hearts will go level on points with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership if they win at Livingston on Friday night, leapfrogging Rangers and Kilmarnock in the process.

Just six points separate the top six ahead of the weekend fixtures, and Levein is surprised by how tight it is at the top of the table.

Peter Haring scored the winner against Motherwell last Saturday

"It's been a weird start to the season because normally Celtic are out in front by a fair margin at this time of the season," said Levein.

"Maybe I'm just misremembering previous seasons but it seems that way.

"Rangers looked like they were going to [challenge], then they've lost games. Aberdeen started poorly, Hibs haven't got to the same level they were at last season.

"We started really well and then had a tricky spell, Livingston have surprised, Kilmarnock have done fantastically well…have I missed anybody out?

"So I think it's a bit strange, it's certainly not what's happened in previous seasons."

Levein was asked if he hoped one of the underdogs could sustain a serious title challenge.

"I hope so, I really do, whether it's ourselves or Kilmarnock or Hibs of Aberdeen or whoever it is, we need competition," he said.

"The more competition there is, the more big games or meaningful matches there are, the better it is for Scottish football.

Christophe Berra is set make his 200th appearance for Hearts on Friday

Hearts captain Christophe Berra is expected to make his 200th appearance for the club on Friday.

He recently returned to the side after a long lay-off after tearing his hamstring against Celtic in August.

"He's a remarkable man, he's a great person," Levein added. "He will have played 200 games here and there wouldn't be one game where I would have thought he left anything in the changing room.

"Everything goes into his performances and I think that's what the supporters love about him. That's certainly what I love about him, you can rely on him".