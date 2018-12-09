Hearts give indefinite bans to two fans accused of racially abusing Motherwell's Christian Mbulu

Hearts have given indefinite bans to two fans for allegedly directing racial abuse at Motherwell defender Christian Mbulu on Saturday.

Police Scotland received footage which appeared to show fans shouting comments from the main stand at Tynecastle as Mbulu warmed up prior to the home team's 1-0 victory.

Two fans were then arrested at the Scottish Premiership fixture and have subsequently been given bans by Hearts.

The incident follows on from alleged racial abuse suffered by Scott Sinclair during Celtic's 1-0 Scottish League Cup victory against Aberdeen.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers condemned the alleged abuse but said it was not just a Scottish issue.

Raheem Sterling appeared to be the subject of racial abuse during Manchester City's 2-0 Premier League defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The England international then accused newspapers of "fuelling racism" with their portrayal of young black players on Sunday.