Pep Guardiola hails Bernardo Silva consistency after Man City win at Fulham

Pep Guardiola was full of admiration for Bernardo Silva after Fulham win

Pep Guardiola has hailed Bernardo Silva for becoming an automatic starter in Manchester City's quadruple bid.

Portugal midfielder Silva scored one and made the other for Sergio Aguero in City's routine 2-0 Premier League win at Fulham on Saturday.

The 24-year-old bossed the game at Craven Cottage as City edged a step closer towards an unprecedented quadruple and Guardiola admitted he is left with no choice but to keep selecting Silva, given his scintillating form.

2:59 Highlights from Manchester City's win over Fulham in the Premier League Highlights from Manchester City's win over Fulham in the Premier League

"What Bernardo has done this season is a consequence of the way he accepts his role," said Guardiola. "He works so hard and the rewards are there. Right now with the way he plays I cannot do anything else but put him on the pitch and let him play.

"He's so important for us. What he's done for us is the best."

Guardiola believes City must win all seven remaining league games to retain their title amid a tense battle with Liverpool.

4:33 Guardiola admitted he was very pleased with his City side as they cruised past Fulham and returned to the top of the table Guardiola admitted he was very pleased with his City side as they cruised past Fulham and returned to the top of the table

Silva deflected Guardiola's praise despite his starring role in south west London, insisting all that matters is that City keep winning.

"It's most important for the team to keep winning," Silva told City's official website.

"Then if it's me scoring or Kun (Aguero) or Raz (Raheem Sterling) or Leroy [Sane] or Riyad [Mahrez] it doesn't really matter, what matters is three points.

Guardiola and the travelling City fans wore red and black scarves in tribute to Bernard Halford

"We were very motivated, knowing that Liverpool had one more game than us, knowing that they were top of the league and we had to get back there."

City's travelling fans toasted Saturday's win by singing tributes to life president Bernard Halford, who died in midweek.

And Silva dedicated the Fulham victory to Halford and his family.

"Everyone was sad for the news, he was a very important person for the club and the fans, so this win is for him."