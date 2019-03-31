Manchester City playing with one eye on the quadruple, says Alyson Rudd

Manchester City has the look of a team that is playing within itself as the possibility of an unprecedented quadruple looms large, according to Alyson Rudd of The Times.

City returned to action - and the top of the table - after the international break with a nerveless 2-0 win at struggling Fulham in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off, with both goals coming in a hugely impressive opening 30 minutes.

Once Sergio Aguero had grabbed the second, the visitors cruised through the rest of the game, with Fulham never looking likely to threaten a fightback, and Rudd told the Sunday Supplement she believes Pep Guardiola's side have one eye on history.

"I don't think they did take their foot off the gas, but it's as if the quadruple is hovering over them like a halo," she said.

"They know if they're going to do that, they have to expend as little energy as possible. They had the game wrapped up, Fulham didn't have a shot on target, they just played at a suffocating glide, which in itself is impressive because they don't need to make any more statements about being able to score five goals in a game.

"They have the goal difference thing wrapped up now. It's almost more intimidating, if you're Liverpool, watching City almost deliberately thinking about other trophies and how they can make sure they've got enough for every fixture coming up."

John Cross of The Mirrror was equally impressed with City, especially given it was the early kick-off after the international break.

"What impressed me about City was, having come back from the international break, there is something psychological about that first game back and it must be difficult for Pep Guardiola to face the prospect of a Saturday lunchtime kick-off," he said.

"It does make a difference, and that's what caught my eye.

"In the first 20 minutes, they were absolute dynamite. They were fabulous, straight out the blocks, passing and moving. It was a wonderful performance and once Aguero scored they were in cruise control.

"What caught my eye also was that players didn't need to be at their best, but they looked strong, they had Sane on the bench, Stones is fit and on the bench, Fernandinho is fit again - that strength in depth is a formidable weapon for City."

"They [Liverpool and City] are so similar, at such a similar level but I think City have just got a little bit more about their play."