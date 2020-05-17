Sky Sports football on TV: Join Neville, Giggs, Cole for Man Utd watchalong this Sunday

Make sure you tune in this weekend to catch Gary Neville, Andy Cole, Ryan Giggs and Vincent Kompany for some special PL watchalongs...

Sunday

PL Retro: Liverpool vs Blackburn

Relive a classic Premier League encounter on Sunday with a trip back to the final day of 1994/95 where Blackburn Rovers clinched the Premier League title at Anfield despite a late defeat to the Reds.

Liverpool vs Blackburn '95 - Sunday, 1pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

PL Retro Watchalong: Manchester United vs Tottenham, Manchester City vs QPR

Then join Geoff Shreeves and a host of great guests to look back on two more final days of drama. First, relive Manchester United's title celebrations in 1999 from their last-day win over Tottenham, with Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs, Andy Cole and Steve McClaren recalling their memories from the day.

Then it's the turn of Micah Richards, Joleon Lescott, Nedem Onouha and Vincent Kompany to remember the Premier League's most dramatic finale, as they watch Manchester City's injury-time win over QPR which sealed the title in 2012.

Man Utd vs Spurs '99 - Sunday, 3pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

- Sunday, 3pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event Man City vs QPR '12 - Sunday, 5pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

The Football Show

Sky Sports' new weekday football show continues as Kelly Cates and David Jones are joined by a selection of top Sky Sports pundits and special guests.

Watch The Football Show from 9am each weekday on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports News.

The Football Show - Sunday, 12.30pm, Sky Sports News

A look at all the latest news from around the world of women's football, with guests and pundits joining to discuss it all.